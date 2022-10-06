MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The injury issues continue to pile on for the Miami Dolphins.

On Thursday, the Dolphins added star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the injury report with a quad injury. He was limited during today's practice session.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury news.

"Jets lock of the week," one fan said.

"I would be scared to play against sauce too," another added.

"Mike Geisicki and Waddle got us," another wrote.

If Hill is unable to take the field this weekend, it would be a massive blow for a Dolphins team that's already without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill currently leads the NFL with 477 receiving yards through the first four games of the 2022 season.

Hill's wide receiver partner Jaylen Waddle notched limited participation today after missing practice on Wednesday with a groin injury.

The 3-1 Dolphins will face off against the New York Jets in an away-game matchup on Sunday afternoon.