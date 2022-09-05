Tyreek Hill Announces Important Personal Media News

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is going to fully focus on football this season.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver spoke to the media on Monday and said that he's putting his podcast on hold until the season is over.

Hill hosts a podcast titled, "It Needed To Be Said" and it focuses on him making some controversial statements. He launched the show back in June when he gave his opinion about Patrick Mahomes.

He said that Tua Tagovailoa is "more accurate" than Patrick Mahomes, a comment that went viral in the sports community.

Since then, he's continued to put out episodes expressing his views, but those will have to wait until the Dolphins' season comes to an end.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins back in March after contract talks between him and the Chiefs broke down. He then signed a four-year $120 million extension with the team right after he was acquired.

Hill will make his Dolphins regular-season debut on Sept. 11 when they take on the New England Patriots.