Tyreek Hill Appears To Explain Chiefs Issue: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 05: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks before the game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on October 05, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Newly-minted Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is speaking out about his departure from the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a teaser trailer for his upcoming podcast, Cheetah said he wanted to be in KC before the question was posed that the Chiefs were "suppressing his stats" and didn't utilize his skills correctly.

The NFL world reacted to six-time Pro Bowler's comments on social media.

"The [Chiefs] were not suppressing Tyreek Hill’s stats to get him under contract cheaper at the expense of a dynasty lmao," one user tweeted.

"Man that money will make you act funny smh."

"Bruh... come on now. Suppressing stats? I'll wait for the entire podcast to judge, but wow," said another.

"Chiefs suppressing Hill’s stats to lower his value? Yeah…we done here," laughed a KC fan site.

"... Hill led the [Chiefs] in targets, receptions (111 a career high), receiving yards and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns," Charles Goldman pointed out.

"I know damn well Tyreek didn’t sit there and agree that Chiefs were trying to suppressed his stats dude was on every down, every play, playing 99 percent of the snaps."

"The host is saying ridiculous things here, but Ty and Rosenhaus flat out wanted huuuge money and KC said alright we can’t do that and we’ll cut bait. I believe Ty wanted to be in KC if all $ is equal. But that cash was calling."

Safe to say, Tyreek Hill's remarks aren't passing the sniff test for many fans.