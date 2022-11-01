Tyreek Hill Has 5-Word Reaction To Dolphins' Huge Trade

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are going all in.

Just hours before the trade deadline, Miami acquired Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, a former fifth overall pick.

After seeing the notification come across his screen, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill had a five-word reaction to the move:

Tweeting, "Am I reading this right?"

Miami landed Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Of all qualifying pass rushers this season, Chubb has the third-highest win rate in the league at 27%.

Chubb is in his fifth and final year of his rookie deal, so it's likely the Dolphins will lock up the talented defensive end to a long-term extension.

Additionally, Miami acquired 49ers' RB Jeff Wilson Jr. who suddenly found himself as the odd-man-out following San Francisco's move for Christian McCaffrey.