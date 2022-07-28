Tyreek Hill Has A Warning For The Rest Of The League

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Ever since then, he's been touting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the greatest thing since sliced bread. On Thursday afternoon, he gave props to a new teammate.

This time, he raved about former Alabama star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

“They’re scared s–tless,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media. “He’s faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like OK, he’s a 4.3. Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don’t run as fast on a football field."

"But J-Dub he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field — there’s a difference," Hill continued. "I’m very excited for the season. I can’t wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will.”

Waddle is hoping to build in a tremendous rookie season that saw him set an NFL record for the most receptions by a rookie with 104. He and Hill will provide a scary tandem for the Dolphins offense.