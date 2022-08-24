Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.

On Wednesday, one Chiefs fan was lamenting the loss of Hill. "Tyreek switching up still hurts," the fan wrote on Twitter. Well, the star wideout saw the post and fired back.

"I never switched up they got rid of me bro bro," he said in response to the fan.

Most Chiefs fans didn't sit back and take his comments.

"False you wanted more money," one fan said.

"Is that why you felt underutilized and undervalued after career highs?" one fan asked.

"Offered 26M and still left to go to MIA and play for a team that is horrible with no coach and a below average QB," another fan said.

The two sides and bicker back and forth all they want but it won't change the fact that Hill plays for the Miami Dolphins now.

Fans will be watching to see what the Chiefs offense looks like without Hill and what the Dolphins offense looks like with Hill.