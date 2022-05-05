Look: Tyreek Hill Has A Message For D.K. Metcalf

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

We've been hearing for months now about a potential race between Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf. So far, it's been only talk between the two NFL stars.

During an interview with Shannon Sharpe this week, Metcalf claimed he's faster than Hill.

"I got a different type of speed," he said. "I got a DK speed. Cheetah speed? I got DK speed."

Hill, meanwhile, is done with all the talking. He's ready to put $50,000 on the line for charity. He even has the "receipts" claiming he's not the one backing down.

"Put up 50k and the money goes to any charity you want if you win !!! I dm you and you was scared I got receipts," he tweeted.

Hill isn't the only one who has receipts, though. Metcalf does as well.

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like a race between the two speedsters is happening anytime soon.

Who do you think would win a race between Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf?