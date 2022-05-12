Tyreek Hill Has Message For Fans After Viral Tua Tagovailoa Throw

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins posted a practice video on Twitter. Fans were quick to analyze Tua Tagovailoa, who's featured in the clip.

The third-year quarterback out of Alabama underthrows Tyreek Hill during the video. The former Kansas City Chief is seen having to slow down to adjust for the poorly-timed throw.

Is it time to panic in Miami? Probably not. After all, it's just a practice video. But that hasn't stopped fans from complaining on social media.

Hill has an Allen Iverson-inspired message for those complaining fans on Twitter this afternoon.

"Can y’all chill or nah ? We talking about practice," he tweeted.

Like it or not, Tua Tagovailoa is going to be put under a microscope from now all the way through the end of the 2022-23 season. The pressure rests on his shoulders.

Tagovailoa hasn't exactly inspired confidence from the fan base that he can be the AFC East franchise's longterm quarterback. His inability to drive the ball down the field is a concern.

The good news is Tagovailoa's supporting cast will be the best it's ever been this upcoming season. With speedsters like Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the fold, the Dolphins offense should be explosive.

Tagovailoa's job this upcoming season is simple: get the ball to his play-makers and let them do the rest. If he can do that, the Dolphins should have a good year.