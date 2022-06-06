Tyreek Hill Makes His Opinion On Kansas City Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

For the first time publicly since becoming a Miami Dolphin, Tyreek Hill is back in Kansas City.

The six-time Pro Bowler returned to Chiefs country to host a youth football camp for the children of the place he called his NFL home for his entire career to this point.

Speaking on Kansas City to members of the press, Hill said: “It’s nothing like Kansas City, the love here is for real.”

In a recent teaser for his upcoming podcast, Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus claimed that they never wanted to leave the Chiefs, and that they attempted to get an extension done to keep the speedy wideout in KC.

After which, it was suggested that Kansas City was "suppressing" Hill's stats and didn't utilize him correctly. Despite leading the team in targets, receiving yards, and posting a career-high in receptions.

Something that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took exception too. And something that Hill attempted to clear up Monday.

Saying, "They did not suppress my stats. I've got nothing but respect from top-to-bottom ... from Andy Reid, from Patrick Mahomes, Kelce... all them boys. I love my teammates no matter what."