Tyreek Hill Makes His Opinion On Tua Tagovailoa Very Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't have his finest performance on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He only completed 10-of-28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins lost by six, 23-17. The loss dropped them to 8-5 overall as they're now two games behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.

After the loss, Tyreek Hill was asked about Tagovailoa's struggles and brushed them off. He thinks that Tagovailoa played well enough to win.

"Tua is gonna be Tua. He’s our leader, he played good enough for us to win," Hill said.

While Hill has every right to defend his quarterback, Tagovailoa didn't even complete close to 50% of his passes on Sunday night.

That won't be close to good enough if the Dolphins have any intention of sweeping the season series against the Bills next Saturday.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.