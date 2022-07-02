Tyreek Hill Makes Viral Carmen Electra Comment: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 21: Actress Carmen Electra poses in the press room at the 14th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on November 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Over the past few weeks, new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been making headlines for his comments about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Hill isn't done making headlines with his comments about Tua, though. Earlier this week, he made an appearance on the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast with his new quarterback.

When asked what the duo will be like on the field, Hill said Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

“You know what they [Dolphins fans] should expect? They should expect the Dennis Rodman-Carmen Electra connection," he said.

Fans were stunned by his comments and weren't quite sure which one of them was Rodman and which was Electra.

"Tyreek just called Tua Carmen Electra …." one fan laughed.

"Ty trying so hard to protect Tua man…. It’s gunna hurt when that first falls 10 yards behind him," another fan said.

We'll have to wait and see what the on-field connection of Tua and Tyreek looks like.