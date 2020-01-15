Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Has A Message For NFL Defenses

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is feeling pretty confident heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. And it’s hard to blame him for feeling that way.

The Chiefs rattled off one of the most-impressive comeback wins in NFL postseason history last Sunday. Kansas City rallied from a 24-0 deficit to Houston by scoring 41-unanswered points, winning 51-31.

Hill believes there’s no one who can stop Kansas City’s offense right now.

“I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us. That’s no disrespect to nobody but just the confidence I got in myself and the wideouts I got around me, including the tight ends and the running backs,” he told reporters today.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in the AFC Divisional Round win over Houston. Hill had three catches for 41 yards in that game.

The Titans’ defense has slowed down both Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson in back-to-back playoff wins, though.

Will Mahomes be next?

Hill certainly does not think so.

Kansas City and Houston are set to kick off at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on CBS.