Tyreek Hill Names 4 Toughest Cornerbacks He's Faced

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has finally named the four cornerbacks who have given him the most trouble in his career.

At the top of the list is Jalen Ramsey and that shouldn't be a surprise. He's been arguably the best cornerback since he entered the league and has a knack for shutting down the top receivers in the league.

Tre White of the Buffalo Bills is in the second spot and he's also a corner that always shuts down whoever he's up against.

Hill will get to see White twice a year now since they're both in the same division.

Xavien Howard and Chris Harris Jr. close out the top four for Hill. Harris Jr. is a bit older now, but he was always lights out when he was in his prime.

Hill will now get to go up against Howard on a daily basis in practice now that they're teammates.

We'll have to see if this list changes next year after Hill plays his first full season with the Dolphins.