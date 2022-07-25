Tyreek Hill Names The NFL's Most "Accurate" Quarterback

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is back to supporting his quarterback in a big way.

Hill went on Monday's edition of First Take and said that Tua Tagovailoa is "the most accurate quarterback in the NFL."

What else was he going to say? Hill's not going to bash his new quarterback for the world to see, that's for sure.

That being said, Tagovailoa still has a ways to go before numerous NFL pundits agree with Hill's assessment.

Tagovailoa has yet to finish a season completing 70% of his passes and only has a career QB rating of 88.1. His interception rate also doubled from five to 10 last season.

He's going to have to prove Hill right this season as the Dolphins are ready to win now. Outside of Hill, Tagovailoa has Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Chase Edmonds as playmakers.

It's make or break time for Tagovailoa.