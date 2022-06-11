Tyreek Hill Opens Up About Fallout With Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Going into the offseason, nobody could have foreseen the Chiefs dealing six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill. But thats indeed what happened, and now Hill finds himself taking his talents to South Beach.

On a recent episode of Hill's podcast, "It Needed To Be Said," the speedy wideout opened up about his frustrations with how the team was using him.

And maybe the clues were there all along.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver,” Hill explained. “And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. When I’m like, 'yo, I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but can I see the pill some time, please? Just give me the ball, please.'”

Tyreek's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also made an appearance on the pod, speaking about how Davante Adams deal with the Raiders impacted the negotiations with Kansas City.

“If they didn’t want to do that type of deal, then we would get them a blockbuster trade,” Rosenhaus said. “I flat out told them that I felt like I could talk to teams around the league and bring a bunch of—bring great compensation. And I think the Chiefs initially wanted to challenge us and see what we could get from other teams contractually and what we could also get compensation-wise.”

Hill ended up signing a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins as a part of the trade.

Miami will be hoping Cheetah is worth every penny as they attempt to give Tua Tagovailoa every chance to succeed.