Tyreek Hill Opens Up About Kansas City: NFL Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill still has fond memories of Kansas City.

He spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he still has love for the team, despite how everything ended.

"It’s nothing like Kansas City, the love here is for real," Hill said.

Hill was traded to the Dolphins a couple of months ago after contract talks between him and the Chiefs came to a standstill.

He then agreed to a new contract with the Dolphins as he'll be getting a little over $70M guaranteed over the next four years.

Fans do think that Hill misses Kansas City, based on that quote.

Hill finished the 2021 season with 1,239 yards and nine receptions off 111 total receptions.

He'll look to help the Dolphins get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 whrn they lost to the Steelers.