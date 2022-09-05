Tyreek Hill Postponing Podcast: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill isn't going to have any distractions during the 2022 season.

The Miami Dolphins receiver spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he's going to be putting his podcast on hold.

Hill hosts a podcast titled, "It Needed To Be Said" and it focuses on him making some debatable statements. He launched the show in June when he gave his opinion about his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He said that Tua Tagovailoa is better than Mahomes and that take sent a shockwave throughout the sports community.

Fans think this is a good decision from Hill.

"Praise God. We’ll see how long that lasts, though."

"Wise decision."

"I mean, it seems silly to waste the last 3 weeks of January. Prime podcasting season is that."

Hill was acquired by the Dolphins in March after contract talks with the Chiefs came to a halt.

He'll make his Dolphins regular season debut this Sunday against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET.