Tyreek Hill Reacts To Being Laid Out By Jalen Ramsey

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was live tweeting during Sunday's Pro Bowl action. And after getting hit sticked by Jalen Ramsey in the flag football game, Cheetah had plenty to say on social media.

"This suppose to be [a] flag meanwhile I'm getting de-cleated," Hill said.

Later adding, "Ramsey [been taking] shots at me ever since the return specialist comment."

The play in question saw Hill get leveled by the Rams corner after Davante Adams lateraled him the ball near the goal line. The hit didn't look intentional but it sent the speedy wideout flying.

Fans reacted to the hit on social media as well:

"The hardest hit we've seen in a Pro Bowl in a decade and it was during flag football," a user cried.

"How you get a cheap shot a dude in a flag football game and then act tough about it?" another laughed.

"Damn that’s bad. The Rams should cut him and send him to the Chargers asap," a fan replied.

Too funny.