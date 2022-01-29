Tyreek Hill Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Bills

Some of Tyreek Hill’s next paycheck will be going to the NFL.

During a touchdown catch-and-run vs. the Bills last Sunday, Hill flashed a peace sign to the nearest Buffalo defender.

The officials didn’t call a taunting penalty on Hill, which was a pretty big surprise. The NFL’s review office, however, didn’t like what they saw from the Chiefs’ speedster.

The NFL has fined Hill $10,300 for his actions, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The NFL fined #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill $10,300 for flashing his peace sign at a #Bills player on his late touchdown last week. No flag was thrown. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2022

Tyreek Hill appeared to issue a response to the NFL’s punishment on Snapchat.

“Well can’t believe I got fined for his, one thing my momma said keep being you I’m just spreading peace baby & love,” said Hill.

From #Chiefs Tyreek Hill’s snapchat: Second week in a row with a fine for celebration. pic.twitter.com/k7vV9DHhGY — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 29, 2022

It’s hard to believe the NFL fined Hill after the officials didn’t even throw a flag. But that’s the current state of the NFL.

Taunting penalties have become a subjective ruling over the years, and it’s become a problem. A line certainly needs to be drawn somewhere, but it’s gone a bit too far as of late.

Hill will probably avoid peace signs during Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Chiefs and Bengals.