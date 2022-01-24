The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Tyreek Hill.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead.

After the game, the speedy wideout revealed what his QB said to him moments before the touchdown: “Ten! I’m coming to you, no matter what,” Hill told NBC Sports’ Peter King.

Mahomes hit Tyreek streaking across the middle and Hill did the rest, jitterbugging past Bills defenders and eventually throwing up the deuces on his way into the endzone.

But that was just the beginning of the madness. Josh Allen and the Bills came right back down the field and took the lead on a 19-yard Gabriel Davis TD reception with 13 seconds to go.

Little did the Bills know, that was too much time. Mahomes hit on two passes to set up a Harrison Butker field goal attempt to send it to overtime.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce took care of business once it went to the extra frame as the Chiefs reached their fourth straight AFC Championship game in the Patrick Mahomes era.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.