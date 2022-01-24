Tyreek Hill Reveals Promise Patrick Mahomes Made Sunday

Tyreek Hill made big play after big play for the Chiefs in the divisional round. And when Kansas City needed their Cheetah most, with a minute to go in the fourth, Patrick Mahomes connected with Hill on a 64-yard strike to take a (short-lived) 33-29 lead.

After the game, the speedy wideout revealed what his QB said to him moments before the touchdown: “Ten! I’m coming to you, no matter what,” Hill told NBC Sports’ Peter King.

TYREEK HILL PUT THE CHIEFS ON HIS BACK 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vbPXY7EVfn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2022

Mahomes hit Tyreek streaking across the middle and Hill did the rest, jitterbugging past Bills defenders and eventually throwing up the deuces on his way into the endzone.

But that was just the beginning of the madness. Josh Allen and the Bills came right back down the field and took the lead on a 19-yard Gabriel Davis TD reception with 13 seconds to go.

Little did the Bills know, that was too much time. Mahomes hit on two passes to set up a Harrison Butker field goal attempt to send it to overtime.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce took care of business once it went to the extra frame as the Chiefs reached their fourth straight AFC Championship game in the Patrick Mahomes era.