Tyreek Hill Says He Received Death Threats For Patrick Mahomes Comment

The passion of NFL fans is one of the reasons why professional football is so great. But often times, that passion is taken way too far.

During Episode 2 of his podcast It Needed To Be Said, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he received death threats for his recent comments comparing Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa and his former Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes.

“Every social media account I own, I got death threats on,” Hill said on Tuesday.

In Episode 1 of his podcast, Hill made waves around the NFL world when he said Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than Mahomes.

“Obviously, like I’m going to go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm. But as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day," he said.

Hill feels people overacted to these comments, which were meant to instill "confidence in my quarterback."

“I just feel like a lot of people overreacted for no reason,” the superstar wideout said. “... They really didn’t see what I said. A lot of people are just acting off emotion.”

“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great,” he added. “We know that. We know that. But right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback who’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship who’s also great, in my opinion. He just doesn’t have the accolades of yet. I believe in him.”

Hill was traded to Miami and signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins earlier this offseason.

The 28-year-old wide receiver will look to continue his impressive production under a new quarterback in 2022.