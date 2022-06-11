Tyreek Hill Says Tua Tagovalia Is More Accurate Than Patrick Mahomes: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

With his arrival in Miami this offseason, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is going from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa at the quarterback position.

Hill is one of the best deep-ball threats in the league, and concerns about Tagovailoa's arm strength could potentially threaten that important facet of his game.

During the most recent episode of his It Needed To Be Said podcast, Hill was asked this question: "Who's got the strongest arm? Tua or Pat Mahomes?"

Hill conceded that Mahomes has the stronger arm, but then went on to say that Tua is more accurate than his former Kansas City QB.

"As far as accuracy wise, I'm going Tua all day," he said.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this assertion from Hill.

Several fans brought up some notable drops from Hill that led to interceptions for Mahomes this past season.

"This man had 5-7 balls hit him in the hands and ended up an INT for Pat. What a damn clown," one wrote.

"Bro really just said he would rather play with Tua over Mahomes. Best evidence yet that money just goes to your head. September gets more interesting by the minute," another added.

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins earlier this offseason. He earned Pro-Bowl honors in each of his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs — including four seasons with Mahomes at the helm.

Hill and the Dolphins will not face off against Mahomes and the Chiefs during the 2022 regular season.