Tyreek Hill Shares Telling Eric Bieniemy Playoff Story

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs acknowledges the crowd after a catch during the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a great story about former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chiefs were beaten badly by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the regular season. Bieniemy challenged the team not lose to them again if they met in the playoffs.

Hill and his former teammates responded well to that, considering that the Chiefs beat the Bills in overtime of the AFC Divisional Round.

Hill told the story in more detail on the latest episode of his podcast titled It Needed To Be Said.

“Our offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, like he’s a madman,” Hill said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “He was cussing us out all week. Saying, ‘Y’all let these MFs come in here and whoop y’all like that. Like, c’mon man, y’all gotta have some respect on y’all name in this building, in this organization,’ and stuff like that. And, like, I could just sense in the guys’ eyes and hearts, and I just felt the energy. Like guys like really took that and like ran with it, the whole week. Like practice was perfect. No drops like during the whole week. Defense was flying around. Everybody was doing what they were supposed to do. And we all were on the same page.”

It looked like the Chiefs were going to lose to the Bills in that playoff game, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made some magic happen with just 13 seconds left.

They got in field goal range and Harrison Butker hit the kick to send it to OT before Mahomes led them down the field on the first possession.

If more stories like this are told about Bieniemy, it won't be long until he's a head coach in the NFL.