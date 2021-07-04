The Kansas City Chiefs appear to embracing an “underdog” role heading into the 2021 NFL regular season.

The Chiefs are not underdogs, of course, but they are coming off a pretty convincing Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, the Chiefs might not be getting as much hype heading into the regular season as they believe they deserve.

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears to have a warning for the rest of the league, reminding everyone of how good they area.

“I think the internet forgot who we were,” Hill said, via NFL Films.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is embracing it, as well.

“It’s all good,” Kelce responded.

The Chiefs will have a chance to remind everyone about their greatness early on in 2021.

Kansas City is scheduled to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs will then play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football.

If the Chiefs want to send a message to the rest of the league, they will have the opportunity to do it right away.