Tyreek Hill's Comment About Carmen Electra Went Viral

Earlier this offseason, the Miami Dolphins traded a haul of picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The trade will pair Hill with former Alabama star Jaylen Waddle, who had a dominant rookie season. Both will catch passes from former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa, who could take a massive leap forward this year.

So far this offseason Hill has been heaping praise on his new quarterback. He suggested that Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes in a statement that shocked the football world.

Hill isn't done making headlines with his comments about Tua, though. Earlier this week, he made an appearance on the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast with his new quarterback.

When asked what the duo will be like on the field, Hill said Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra.

“You know what they [Dolphins fans] should expect? They should expect the Dennis Rodman-Carmen Electra connection," he said.

This isn't the first time Hill has placed significant expectations on his new quarterback.

“Tua is probably one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL," Hill said earlier this offseason. "Just his ball placement, getting us the ball in space, perfect placement and us utilizing our speed."

Will the Dolphins make the playoffs this year?