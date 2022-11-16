Tyreek Hill's Pick For NFL's Best Wide Receiver Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has named his pick for the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

His pick was quite surprising for many fans and analysts around the league. The now-Miami Dolphins wideout named his former Kansas City teammate Mecole Hardman.

While Hardman doesn't even crack many people's top-10 list, there's no question he's been on a good run this season. Over his last three games, the Chiefs wideout has logged at least one touchdown.

In a Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Hardman logged three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). He has 297 yards and four receiving touchdowns on the year.

Hardman missed Week 10's win over the Jaguars with an abdomen injury. He remained out of practice with this injury on Wednesday.

Hill very well could have named himself as the best wide receiver in the league. In his first season away from Kansas City, the superstar pass catcher leads the NFL with 1,148 receiving yards.