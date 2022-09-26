Tyreek Hill's Postgame Message For Eli Apple Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Fresh off a big win over the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is hungry for his next opponent. He made that much clear with his postgame message.

Ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, Hill called out Bengals starting cornerback Eli Apple. Sporting a pair of fresh sunglasses, Hill declared that he's ready to take on Apple.

"I can't wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I OWE YOU. I'm here. The cheetah is here," Hill said.

The comment is most likely a reference to last year's AFC Championship Game, where Hill repeatedly beat Apple in what was ultimately a losing effort. Hill had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, but the Bengals won the game in overtime after overcoming an 18-point deficit.

Tyreek Hill isn't the first wide receiver to get the better of the former No. 10 overall pick. Apple was beaten repeatedly in the ensuing Super Bowl LVI, giving up the game-winning touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams.

But the Bengals kept Apple for another year and thus far he's held down his starting job. Apple finally got his first pass defense of the year, albeit against the hapless Jets in a dominating 27-12 win.

If the Bengals want to get to 2-2 on the season though, Apple is going to need to have Hill on lockdown next week.

Who will win the battle? Hill or Apple?