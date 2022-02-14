In 2019, the NBA suspended Tyreke Evans for violations of the association’s anti-drug policy. He hasn’t played since. However, a comeback could soon be in the works.

Per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has reinstated Evans. He’ll be immediately eligible to sign with a team for the rest of the 2022 season.

“The NBA is reinstating guard Tyreke Evans, sources tell ESPN,” Woj wrote on Twitter. “He was suspended from the league in 2019 with a drug ban.

“Evans was banned for violations of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Policy in 2019, and became eligible to apply for reinstatement this year.

“Evans is a free agent and can start negotiating with a team immediately. He’s able to sign with a new team beginning Friday at noon ET.”

Per usual, NBA fans are already discussing the possibility he ends up on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“He’s gonna be with the Lakers in 12 minutes,” one fan tweeted.

“LAKERS NOW PLEASE,” another commented.

It’d be pretty wild if Evans joined a team like the Lakers and revived his career. Most fans haven’t even heard about the former Memphis star in years.

“Wow this is a name I haven’t heard in a while,” a fan tweeted.

“It felt like years since Tyreke Evans played in the league, about time he’s coming back,” one fan wrote.

We can’t wait to see Tyreke Evans back on the basketball court. It’s about time the NBA lets him back in.