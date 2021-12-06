Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Gets Unfortunate Injury News

Details of Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s injury surfaced on Monday. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared some news detailing Taylor’s diagnosis to Twitter.

#Texans QB Tyrod Taylor is believed to have suffered possible torn ligaments in his left wrist, sources say. While he hasn’t been ruled out for next week, tests are ongoing and the injury puts his availability in doubt. It may open the door to starting rookie QB Davis Mills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

“#Texans QB Tyrod Taylor is believed to have suffered possible torn ligaments in his left wrist,” Rapoport reported. “While he hasn’t been ruled out for next week, tests are ongoing and the injury puts his availability in doubt. It may open the door to starting rookie QB Davis Mills.”

Taylor exited Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Colts in the third quarter with the injury. But according to a team spokesperson, the veteran QB was healthy enough to return. Texans head coach David Culley said as much after the game.

“He probably could have come back into the game if we needed him to,” Culley told reporters. “But I don’t know how effective he would have been in throwing the ball.”

David Culley says Tyrod Taylor hyperextended his right wrist and wasn’t sure he could handle the ball which is why he was replaced by Davis Mills. Asked if Tyrod will start when healthy Culley said: “When you don’t score any points you evaluate everything.” pic.twitter.com/Hr2lbso7rT — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 5, 2021

The injury was just the latest blow to a 2-10 Texans team searching for water in the desert. There may be value for the franchise to see what they have in rookie Davis Mills with just a handful of games to go in the season.

While Tyrod Taylor can be a solid option behind center, the veteran journeyman is best served as a bridge quarterback for a team. The Texans selected Mills out of Stanford in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In eight appearances this season, the 23-year-old QB has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,406 yards and seven touchdowns to eight interceptions.