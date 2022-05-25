Tyron Smith Dealing With An Injury: Cowboys Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tyron Smith's offseason isn't off to an ideal start.

According to The Athletic's Jon Machota, the Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle sat out Wednesday's voluntary practice due to lower back tightness.

Missing a day of OTAs in May is hardly a reason to panic, but the 31-year-old has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. After a neck injury limited him to just two games in 2020, Smith missed six games last season with ankle issue.

Cowboys fans are discouraged to see the eight-time Pro Bowler experiencing another health setback so early.

At least one fan tried to remind everyone that a veteran skipping a day of spring workouts isn't necessarily a major development.

However, Smith hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2015. Fans want to see him healthy and protecting Dak Prescott's blindside as the Cowboys try to repeat as NFC East champions for the first time since 1996.