NFL World Reacts To Significant Cowboys Injury News

One of the keys to success for the Dallas Cowboys every season is the health of All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith, arguably the best offensive tackle in the game when healthy, has been battling various injuries over the course of his career. He’s been battling a neck issue for a while now.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys are now playing without Tyron Smith on Sunday afternoon.

Smith, a former first-round pick out of USC, is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. Smith came into Sunday afternoon’s game dealing with a neck injury.

Tyron Smith questionable to return. Entered game with neck injury. Now has ankle injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 17, 2021

Cowboys fans are understandably nervous about Smith’s status. However, if he does have an injury – hopefully just a minor one – it could be coming at an opportune time.

Dallas has a bye week coming up, giving Smith extra time to rest.

“Perfect time for bye week,” one fan tweeted.

“Perfect bye week timing,” another fan added.

“Put him in a bubble until the second week of January,” one fan added.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, it sounds like Smith might not be out for long. He’s reportedly already come back to the sideline.

Tyron Smith just ran back to the bench area. Good chance he returns pic.twitter.com/7O2R5VcDHa — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 17, 2021

The Cowboys are leading the Patriots, 20-14, early in the fourth quarter. The game is airing on CBS.