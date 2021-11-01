Cowboys Are Now Dealing With Another Significant Injury

The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without their star quarterback. Dak Prescott is being held out of this week’s game as he continues to recover from his calf injury.

Unfortunately for Mike McCarthy’s team, another significant injury has popped up.

Dallas is currently without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. The Cowboys offensive tackle was dealing with an ankle injury heading into Sunday night’s game.

It’s unclear why Smith is out at the moment. However, he reportedly didn’t look very happy on the sideline.

“It’s Ty Nsekhe who’s preparing to come in for the Dallas offense. Tyron Smith is pacing around the sideline with his hands on his hips, looking not-very-happy,” David Helman reported.

Smith might be done for the night, as he appears to be dealing with his ankle injury.

Smith has dealt with a number of injuries over the years. When healthy, he’s one of the most-dominant offensive linemen in the NFL. Staying healthy is the key, though, and Smith has battled a number of issues in recent seasons.

