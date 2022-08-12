Tyson Fury Retires From Boxing: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury (L) punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

International boxing superstar Tyson Fury is hanging up his gloves.

On Friday, Fury's 34th birthday, the two-time world heavyweight champion announced his decision to call it quits.

"MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY…" he wrote on Twitter.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this major boxing news.

"One of the best to ever do it. Enjoy retirement!" one fan wrote.

"Legend! Congratulations on a fantastic career champ. There's only one Tyson Fury," another added.

This isn't the first (and maybe not the last) time Fury has retired from boxing. The Gypsy King announced his retirement back in April before revealing his intentions to return to the sport earlier this week.

Several fans pointed out this fact in reaction to his most recent retirement decision.

"He'll be fighting someone by the start of next year lol," one wrote.

"I don't believe a word he says," another added.

Do you think Fury is really done?