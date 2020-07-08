NBA Player Shares Gross Photo From Orlando Hotel Room

NBA teams are arriving in Orlando for the “bubble” at Disney World, where the 2019-20 season will resume later this month.

The league has attempted to make the living situation as nice as possible for the players, who have to quarantine upon arriving. Once players post two negative COVID-19 results, they are able to begin activities.

Unfortunately, not every hotel room is perfectly clean. One NBA point guard made that clear on Wednesday evening.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones shared a photo of what appears to be a roach inside of his hotel room.

“Oh nah,” he wrote.

Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) posted a photo of a dead roach in his Orlando hotel room 😷 (Via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/GpEZYS3Uo2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2020

The Grizzlies are one of eight teams staying at the Grand Floridian at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They are joined by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Some NBA teams are set to begin practice in the “bubble” on Thursday. The NBA flew in practice courts for different teams to help make them feel more at home.

Teams will practice and hold training camps for the next two-plus weeks before resuming games in late July.

NBA teams will play an eight-game regular season schedule before starting the playoffs. Games inside the bubble will be televised on ABC/ESPN/TNT/NBA TV, along with local networks.