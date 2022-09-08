U.K. Announces Decision On Sports After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are scheduled to visit Berlin, Frankfurt and the concentration camp memorial at Bergen-Belsen during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Sean Gallup/Getty Images

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom is going into a period of mourning. But the nation has made a surprise announcement regarding their many sporting events that are set to take place over the next few days and weeks.

According to Charlie Proctor of Royal Central, ALL sporting events have been canceled for the foreseeable future along with political and comedy events. Per the report, "The United Kingdom and the Commonwealth has entered an extended mourning period."

That isn't going to affect today's big Europa League and Europa Conference League soccer games featuring Manchester United, West Ham United and Arsenal. But starting tomorrow, there will be no sports involving English teams.

It remains to be seen how long this mourning period will go on though. There's an entire slate of Premier League games this weekend. Clearly they're going to be rescheduled now.

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years, during which England's sports teams won many of the biggest tournaments in the world.

During her reign, England hosted the 1966 World Cup, winning their first and only World Cup title. They also hosted the European championship twice.

England also hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics, the 1991 and 2015 Rugby World Cup, and five Cricket World Cup tournaments.

But with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just over eight weeks away, Three Lions fans will probably be hopeful that the mourning period isn't too long.