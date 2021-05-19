U.S. Cycling Champion Dies Following Tragic Accident

The cycling community is in mourning following the tragic loss of a beloved figure and former United States cycling champion.

Gwen Inglis was killed after being struck by a vehicle while on a training ride in Lakewood, Colorado, according to a report from Bicycling.com. She was just 46 years old.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, an officer responded to report of a crash involving a driver and a cyclist. Inglis was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gwen Inglis,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “The Masters Road Race National Champion was hit by a driver on her training ride Sunday morning and later passed away at the hospital. We are sending our thoughts to Gwen’s family during this difficult time.”

Inglis was reportedly in the bike lane when she was hit by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle allegedly drifted into the bike lane and struck Inglis.

The driver faces several charges, including suspicion of vehicular homicide involving DUI or DUID.

Our thoughts are with the Inglis family.