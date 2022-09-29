U.S. Governor Has Controversial MLB Rule Change Idea

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: A general view as the national anthem is performed before Game Three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

Connecticut governor Ned Lamont is one of the many baseball fans upset with the amount of times Aaron Judge has been walked on his journey to the AL single-season home run record.

During last night's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York slugger was walked four times. He's been walked 12 times since hitting the 60 home run mark earlier this month.

Lamont is so bothered by these walks that he's proposed a possible rule change for the MLB. The U.S. politician suggested that sluggers like Judge take an extra base for each time they're walked in a game.

One walk = first base. Two walks = second base. Three walks = third base. Four walks = home run.

"Nothing more boring than watching a home run hitter get walked over and over," Lamont said.

Lamont posted a video message with this suggestion on Wednesday:

Judge hit his 60th home run last Tuesday. Since then, he's gone homerless in seven straight games. Roger Maris holds the all-time, single-season AL home run record with 61.

Judge has already been walked once during tonight's matchup against the Blue Jays.