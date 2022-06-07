U.S. Marine Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed is calling for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody.

Reed, a Marine, was detained in Russia for nearly three years. He was released through a prisoner swap in April of this year.

Reed calls his experience of waking up in Russia each morning a "nightmare."

"We need to all speak out for these Americans, because every single one of us is an American," Reed said at a rally organized by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, via TMZ Sports. "Every day that you're in prison there, it's like you're waking up to a nightmare."

Adding a bit of fright to the situation, Reed continued by saying Griner will not receive justice or a fair trial as long as she's in Russian custody.

"Brittney and Paul [Whelan] will not receive justice in Russia," he said. "They will not receive a fair trial in Russia.”

Just last weekend, a number of NBA players spread awareness regarding the Griner situation.

Boston Celtics, including Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, players wore shirts paying tribute to the WNBA star in an effort to raise awareness about the troubling situation.

Through Reed's and the Celtics' efforts, hopefully more people have been made aware of Griner's current situation.