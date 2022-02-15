U.S. Medalist Calls Russian Olympic Committee ‘Dirty Cheaters’

This year’s 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has been marred by a doping scandal involving 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee. Valieva, the favorite in this year’s individual event, is being allowed to compete despite testing positive for a performance enhancer last week.

Understandably, this decision has caused outrage across the globe.

On Monday, American Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon shared some strong words against the Russian Olympic Committee, calling them “dirty cheaters” and “clowns.”

“Dirty cheaters, and we are accommodating them,” Rippon said, per Time magazine. “I don’t know how the Olympics recovers from this.”

“They shouldn’t be here at the Olympic Games,” he added. “They’re clowns.”

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, an illegal drug used to increase blood flow to the heart, after the Russian Olympic Committee took home gold in the team event last week. After an initial ban from this year’s games, The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) lifted the 15- year old’s sanctions this past weekend.

As a minor, much of the blame for this misconduct should be placed on her coaches. Rippon, who helped Team USA to bronze at 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, blasted the Russian Olympic Committee as “child abusers.”

“What this says is that the team around her are child abusers,” Rippon said. “The only thing they care about is performance, and not the health and well-being of their athletes. They are a factory that pumps out children who can compete, up to a certain point. It doesn’t feel like the coaches involved in the ladies’ program are coaches at all, but dog trainers; they’re running a circus.”

None of this is fair. You can be heartbroken for this 15 year old girl and at the same time be heartbroken that every other skater in this event will have to compete knowing that the competition is not clean. — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) February 14, 2022

“I am so angry,” Rippon added on Twitter. “The ladies event tomorrow is a complete joke. It’s not a real competition and it most likely won’t even have a medal ceremony. So many Olympic experiences stolen from clean athletes who got here without the help of performance enhancing drugs. What a shame.”

Valieva finished first in the qualifying round on Tuesday.

Russia is competing under the “Russian Olympic Committee” name due to sanctions from the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2019.