U.S. Officials Reveal Where Things Stand With Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Biden administration says it continues to negotiate with Russia for a prisoner release for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Yesterday marked eight months since Griner was jailed in Russia on drug charges. She pleaded guilty during the summer and received a 9 1/2-year sentence.

A Biden administration official told CNN today that they have communicated with Russia “as recently as within past days” in an attempt to bring Griner and Whalen home.

However, despite months of conversations, the United States' prisoner swap offer has "not been met with a serious counteroffer."

“We have worked hard to try to demonstrate the sorts of things that could well be the basis for resolving this and each time we have articulated that it’s been met not with a serious counteroffer,” the official told CNN.

Today was Griner's 32nd birthday, and the WNBA star sent a message to her supporters this morning, courtesy of her agent.

“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me," it read.