U.S. Olympian Speaks Out Following Her Scary Attack

CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 18: Olympic Volleyball Player Kim Glass attends the 29th Anniversary Sports Spectacular Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 18, 2014 in Century City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Former Olympic volleyball star Kim Glass was recently the victim of an assault when a man attacked her with an 11-inch metal bolt. Now, she's demanding justice - and not just for her.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Glass called for the man to receive the full 11-year sentence he's facing for the attack. She pointed out that her attacker has violated probation and parole in the past.

"The point is guys, he has assaulted many people before me and he’s violated probation and he's violated paroles doing the same thing," Glass said.

But Glass really wanted to talk about the fact that she isn't her attacker's first victim. She pointed out that there have been other victims of the man's attack and that people are really only learning about her attack because she's a famous Olympian. Glass declared that things have to change.

"You guys are only hearing about me because I'm an Olympian. And you guys haven't heard from the other victims of the other attacks that have been happening, repeatedly happening in this city, so they need to be vindicated and we can't drop the ball on this. We can't. Things have to change."

Kim Glass rose to national prominence during 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. She helped lead the United States to a silver medal in team volleyball after winning bronze at the World Cup the year before.

Glass competed in volleyball competitions around the world before transitioning into full-time modeling and fitness training.

We hope Glass gets the justice she seeks.