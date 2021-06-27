U.S. Olympic Athlete Believes She Was ‘Set Up’ During Anthem

A United States Olympic qualifier believes the national anthem playing during her podium ceremony was a “set up.”

Gwen Berry, a hammer thrower, qualified for her second Summer Olympics on Saturday, when she placed in third in her competition.

The national anthem was played during her podium ceremony. The anthem had been played once a night at the U.S. Track and Field Qualifiers in Eugene, Oregon.

Berry, an outspoken activist, turned her back during the national anthem as a form of protest. She also held up a shirt that read “Activist Athlete.”

The U.S. Olympic qualifier believes the national anthem playing during her podium ceremony was a “set up.”

“I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said on the timing of the anthem. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

“They had enough opportunities to play the national anthem before we got up there,” Berry added. “I was thinking about what I should do. Eventually I stayed there and I swayed, I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful.”

If Berry medals at the Summer Olympics, she will once again be on the podium.

The Tokyo Games are set to begin on Friday, July 23.