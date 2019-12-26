U.S. Olympics Star Lindsey Vonn Proposed On Christmas

United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn announced on Instagram yesterday that she proposed on Christmas. Her fiance said yes.

Vonn had already been engaged to PK Subban since August, when the NHL star proposed to her, but she returned the favor this time.

The former World Cup alpine ski racer proposed to Subban on Christmas.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes ☺️ We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe,” she wrote.

Subban flashed the ring he appeared to receive from Vonn in the photos shared above.

Congrats to Lindsey and PK.