U.S. Open Releases Statement On Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is in a lot more trouble than just being defaulted from the 2020 U.S. Open.

The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) released a statement following the incident. In it the USTA affirmed the decision to default Djokovic and announced serious punishments for him.

As a result of the default, Djokovic loses all of his ranking points earned at the U.S. Open. He will also be fined all of the prize money he won at the tournament. The USTA also opened the door for additional fines relating to the incident itself.

“In accordance with the Grand Slam rulebook… the US Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 US Open,” the statement said. “Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the US Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.”

Novak Djokovic was defaulted after recklessly hitting a ball while on the court. The ball hit a line judge in the neck, and she required medical attention.

Djokovic tried to appeal for a while, but the decision was upheld. Given the video footage available, it’s hard to argue that he didn’t act recklessly or negligently.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner and three-time U.S. Open champion is going to have some work to do to restore his reputation after this incident.