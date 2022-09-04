U.S. Players Decide On Russia Amid Brittney Griner Saga

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Despite WNBA star Brittney Griner getting arrested and sentenced to prison in Russia, several American basketball players are reportedly heading to the country to play professionally.

According to a report from USA TODAY, more than a dozen American basketball players will be heading to Russia to play professionally.

"At least 32 Americans have signed up to play in Russia’s top basketball league this season despite Brittney Griner’s harrowing experience, according to USA TODAY’s tally.

Griner was returning home after playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the WNBA off-season when she was arrested at the Moscow airport for having cannabis vape cartridges," the Daily Beast reported this week.

The money is reportedly very good for women's basketball players overseas.

It's why players like Griner, despite starring in the WNBA, were playing overseas.

Perhaps the Griner situation will eventually change things, but apparently, not yet.