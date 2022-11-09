U.S. Press Secretary Is Furious With Brittney Griner Decision

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

On Wednesday, some concerning news regarding the Brittney Griner situation emerged.

The WNBA star is being transferred to a Russian penal colony with significantly harsher conditions than the Moscow jail where she's been held in since February.

In response to this news, U.S. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took to Twitter with a strong message.

"Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long," she wrote.

Here's the full statement:

As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony. As we have said before, the U.S. Government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens. In the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. Government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels. The U.S. Government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia – including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges after she was stopped with less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February. Her legal team appealed this sentence, but the appeal was denied.

The U.S. government has long asserted that Griner was "wrongfully detained." The Biden Administration has made continued efforts to bring her home, including discussions of a possible prisoner swap.

The last outside contact with Griner was made this past Thursday when U.S. embassy officials visited her in the Moscow jail.