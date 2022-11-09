U.S. Secretary Of State Issues Statement After Brittney Griner's Transfer

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has been transferred to a Russian penal colony in a move her lawyers and family have "dreaded" since the WNBA star was convicted of drug charges during the summer.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken released a statement on Griner's transfer this morning, via ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn.

"Following a sham trial and the unjust sentencing of Brittney Griner, Moscow is transferring her from a prison in Moscow to a remote penal colony," Blinken said in part. "It is another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention."

In addition to his statement to Quinn, Blinken tweeted support for Griner and Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who has been imprisoned in Russia for the last few years.

"We strongly protest the movement of Brittney Griner to a remote penal colony and the Russian government’s use of wrongful detentions," Blinken wrote. "I am committed to bringing home Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan as soon as possible."

Griner's transfer began on Friday, but her lawyers don't know "where she is or where she is heading," according to ESPN.

"Typically, her attorneys had said, a transfer takes weeks or months," wrote ESPN's T.J. Quinn. "Griner's attorneys and U.S. officials were not aware she had been moved until Tuesday."