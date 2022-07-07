U.S. Secretary Of State Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Moscow court on Thursday. As a result, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

Despite her guilty plea, the United States government maintains that Griner was "wrongfully detained" by Russian officials.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken emphasized the government's commitment to getting Griner home.

"[U.S. Russian Embassy] officials again attended Brittney Griner’s trial today and delivered to her a letter from President Biden. We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones," he wrote on Twitter after today's plea.

According to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, a guilty plea is likely required before any sort of trade deal is worked out between the United States and Russian governments.

"Sources said the guilty plea to charges of drug possession and smuggling was a strategy to help facilitate a prisoner swap that could bring Griner home, and it also was a recognition that there was no way she was going to be acquitted," Quinn reports.

Griner told the judge that she "inadvertently" packed the alleged hashish-oil cartridges in her luggage and did not intend on breaking Russian law.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," she reportedly said.

Griner's next hearing will take place next Thursday.