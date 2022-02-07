U.S. Skier Injured In Horrifying Crash At Olympics

U.S. skier Nina O’Brien was injured in a horrific crash at the Beijing Olympics this weekend.

O’Brien was in the midst of her second giant slalom run when she crashed. She was just a few seconds from the finish line.

Upon crashing, O’Brien tumbled forward in a somersault-like fashion before sliding across the icy snow at a rapid pace. A medical team quickly rushed by her side to tend to the U.S. skier for about 10 minutes.

The good news is O’Brien was “alert and responsive” and asked the medical team questions about her performance while she was being tended to.

“O’Brien, though, was not only ‘alert and responsive,’ according to a U.S. ski team spokeswoman. She was ‘calm,’ ‘worried about delaying the race,’ and ‘wanted to know how fast she was skiing,'” reports Yahoo Sports.

Nina O’Brien crashed into the finish but she is alert and responsive. 🙏 #Olympics — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 7, 2022

Warning: this is a disturbing watch.

Scary crash! US skier Nina O’Brien injured her left leg in a crash. She was taken off the slopes in a stretcher but was alert and responsive pic.twitter.com/vRIu9LECVV — John Rogers (@JohnRogers8News) February 7, 2022

It’s a miracle O’Brien is okay. We wish her a speedy and full recovery.

O’Brien’s teammate, Mikaela Shiffrin, posted a heartbreaking message to address O’Brien’s crash.

“We are so heartbroken for Nina… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn. This sport… this sport is SO damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts- far more often than it ever feels good,” Shiffrin said.

We are so heartbroken for Nina… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn. This sport… this sport is SO damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts- far more often than it ever feels good. 🤍🙏 pic.twitter.com/9X9llLPVZ0 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 7, 2022

Olympic skiing is as dangerous as Olympic sports come. We wish O’Brien a speedy recovery.