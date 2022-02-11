U.S. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Has Message For Her Critics

Mikaela Shiffrin has put out a heartfelt message to her critics after competing in the super-G race on Friday.

Shiffrin messed up twice heading into this race earlier this week. She slipped five seconds into the first of her slalom race and she also skied out 11 seconds into her opening run of the giant slalom.

She was able to fully complete this last race and while she didn’t medal, she’s still happy with her performance.

The girl who failed… could also fly. pic.twitter.com/EZJVY03DPc — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 11, 2022

Shiffrin was the 11th skier to take the course and had the eighth-best time when she crossed the finish line. She ultimately finished in ninth place but that didn’t matter for her.

She was able to complete the race and build some momentum heading into next week’s alpine events.

If Shiffrin is able to win a gold medal next week, that would give her three overall, which would be the most ever by an American skier.